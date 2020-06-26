Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore, down 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore in March 2020 down 6.76% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 82.73% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2020 down 35.96% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2019.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 20.10 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and -45.75% over the last 12 months.