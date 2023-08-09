Jindal Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in June 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 3101.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 41.41 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.