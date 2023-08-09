English
    Jindal Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in June 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 3101.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Hotels shares closed at 41.41 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.0110.929.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.0110.929.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.812.132.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.801.71
    Depreciation1.181.351.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.273.734.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.910.92
    Other Income0.260.160.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.132.071.27
    Interest1.381.281.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.790.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.790.02
    Tax-0.040.080.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.710.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.710.01
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.301.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.301.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.301.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.301.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:44 pm

