Jindal Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, up 177.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in June 2022 up 177.15% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 100.29% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022 up 3400% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 44.10 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 44.12% over the last 12 months.