Jindal Hotels standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 8.59 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.59 10.08 7.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.59 10.08 7.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.49 1.77 1.43 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.09 1.75 1.31 Depreciation 1.41 1.75 1.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.33 3.57 2.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.28 1.24 0.92 Other Income 0.02 0.23 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.29 1.47 0.93 Interest 1.24 1.16 1.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.30 -0.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.30 -0.34 Tax 0.01 -0.61 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.91 -0.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.91 -0.34 Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 1.52 -0.57 Diluted EPS 0.07 1.52 -0.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 1.52 -0.57 Diluted EPS 0.07 1.52 -0.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited