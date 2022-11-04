 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal (Hisar) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,448.14 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,448.14 crore in September 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 3,415.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.62 crore in September 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 528.76 crore in September 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.30 in September 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 299.55 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -11.90% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,448.14 3,071.03 3,415.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,448.14 3,071.03 3,415.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,976.05 2,339.06 2,416.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.92 -- 36.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 529.77 -304.11 -158.35
Power & Fuel 237.52 269.41 --
Employees Cost 49.06 55.02 46.72
Depreciation 50.57 49.44 56.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 357.79 395.79 572.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.46 266.42 444.61
Other Income 27.59 23.97 27.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.05 290.39 472.14
Interest 29.03 29.48 19.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.02 260.91 452.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.02 260.91 452.28
Tax 62.33 66.27 114.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.69 194.64 337.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.69 194.64 337.52
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.66 8.25 14.30
Diluted EPS 7.66 8.25 14.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.66 8.25 14.30
Diluted EPS 7.66 8.25 14.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm
