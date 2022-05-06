 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal (Hisar) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,801.64 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,801.64 crore in March 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 2,758.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.05 crore in March 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 225.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 567.17 crore in March 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 388.19 crore in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.58 in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 340.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 106.45% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,801.64 3,820.33 2,758.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,801.64 3,820.33 2,758.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,499.62 2,628.91 1,761.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 116.53 2.12 101.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.66 -46.61 -37.56
Power & Fuel 252.74 256.48 211.71
Employees Cost 49.93 66.10 45.72
Depreciation 55.15 57.10 64.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 392.94 393.12 311.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 481.39 463.11 299.29
Other Income 30.63 28.78 24.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 512.02 491.89 323.41
Interest 30.73 31.77 41.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 481.29 460.12 281.74
Exceptional Items -- -- 16.47
P/L Before Tax 481.29 460.12 298.21
Tax 124.24 119.08 72.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.05 341.04 225.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.05 341.04 225.93
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 14.45 9.58
Diluted EPS 15.13 14.45 9.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 14.45 9.58
Diluted EPS 15.13 14.45 9.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
