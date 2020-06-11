Jindal (Hisar) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,030.32 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,030.32 crore in March 2020 down 13.99% from Rs. 2,360.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.79 crore in March 2020 up 42.99% from Rs. 65.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.92 crore in March 2020 down 19.26% from Rs. 241.41 crore in March 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 48.00 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.66% returns over the last 6 months and -41.61% over the last 12 months.