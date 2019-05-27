Jindal (Hisar) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,360.58 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,360.58 crore in March 2019 up 4.74% from Rs. 2,253.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.59 crore in March 2019 down 31.76% from Rs. 96.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.41 crore in March 2019 down 23.29% from Rs. 314.72 crore in March 2018.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2018.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 79.55 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -50.30% over the last 12 months.