Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,926.02 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,926.02 crore in September 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 3,743.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.66 crore in September 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 497.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.40 crore in September 2022 down 50.63% from Rs. 715.83 crore in September 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.08 in September 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 298.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -12.36% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,926.02 3,453.96 3,743.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,926.02 3,453.96 3,743.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,315.77 2,624.21 2,642.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.75 28.31 60.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 530.80 -317.27 -197.55
Power & Fuel 240.24 271.95 --
Employees Cost 63.30 69.08 60.17
Depreciation 56.59 55.32 62.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 401.46 440.25 490.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.11 282.11 624.66
Other Income 30.70 28.01 28.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.81 310.12 653.48
Interest 31.48 32.97 23.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 265.33 277.15 629.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 265.33 277.15 629.75
Tax 64.39 72.29 131.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 200.94 204.86 498.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 200.94 204.86 498.58
Minority Interest 0.98 -0.44 -1.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 51.74 103.34 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 253.66 307.76 497.47
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.75 13.04 21.08
Diluted EPS 10.75 13.04 21.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.75 13.04 21.08
Diluted EPS 10.75 13.04 21.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
