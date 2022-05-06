 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,318.37 crore, up 39.18% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,318.37 crore in March 2022 up 39.18% from Rs. 3,102.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 573.27 crore in March 2022 up 63.81% from Rs. 349.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 636.83 crore in March 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 431.58 crore in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 24.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.83 in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 340.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 106.45% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,318.37 4,173.43 3,102.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,318.37 4,173.43 3,102.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,839.30 2,847.31 1,984.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 162.91 23.05 121.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.63 -31.95 -33.83
Power & Fuel 255.22 258.94 214.84
Employees Cost 62.74 80.04 56.84
Depreciation 61.03 62.62 44.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 432.02 426.80 352.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 543.78 506.62 360.96
Other Income 32.02 30.13 26.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 575.80 536.75 386.99
Interest 38.70 35.61 71.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 537.10 501.14 315.99
Exceptional Items -- -- 17.28
P/L Before Tax 537.10 501.14 333.27
Tax 136.02 131.89 81.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 401.08 369.25 251.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 401.08 369.25 251.52
Minority Interest -1.43 -1.40 -0.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 173.62 145.83 99.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 573.27 513.68 349.95
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.30 21.77 14.83
Diluted EPS 24.30 21.77 14.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.30 21.77 14.83
Diluted EPS 24.30 21.77 14.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
