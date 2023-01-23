Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,285.27 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,285.27 3,926.02 4,173.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,285.27 3,926.02 4,173.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,760.43 2,315.77 2,847.31 Purchase of Traded Goods 559.20 51.75 23.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -103.89 530.80 -31.95 Power & Fuel -- 240.24 258.94 Employees Cost 67.03 63.30 80.04 Depreciation 54.93 56.59 62.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 533.96 401.46 426.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 413.61 266.11 506.62 Other Income 36.83 30.70 30.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.44 296.81 536.75 Interest 22.35 31.48 35.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 428.09 265.33 501.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 428.09 265.33 501.14 Tax 84.57 64.39 131.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 343.52 200.94 369.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 343.52 200.94 369.25 Minority Interest 0.81 0.98 -1.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 51.74 145.83 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 344.33 253.66 513.68 Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.59 10.75 21.77 Diluted EPS 14.59 10.75 21.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.59 10.75 21.77 Diluted EPS 14.59 10.75 21.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited