Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,285.27 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:Net Sales at Rs 4,285.27 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 4,173.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 344.33 crore in December 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 513.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.37 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 599.37 crore in December 2021.
Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.77 in December 2021. Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 470.35 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4,285.273,926.024,173.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,285.273,926.024,173.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,760.432,315.772,847.31
Purchase of Traded Goods559.2051.7523.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.89530.80-31.95
Power & Fuel--240.24258.94
Employees Cost67.0363.3080.04
Depreciation54.9356.5962.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses533.96401.46426.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.61266.11506.62
Other Income36.8330.7030.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax450.44296.81536.75
Interest22.3531.4835.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax428.09265.33501.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax428.09265.33501.14
Tax84.5764.39131.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities343.52200.94369.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period343.52200.94369.25
Minority Interest0.810.98-1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates--51.74145.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates344.33253.66513.68
Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5910.7521.77
Diluted EPS14.5910.7521.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5910.7521.77
Diluted EPS14.5910.7521.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

