    Jindal Drilling Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 100.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2022 up 374.77% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 159.13% from Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

    Jindal Drilling shares closed at 310.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 95.44% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Drilling Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.95132.71100.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.95132.71100.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7217.1317.16
    Depreciation15.7815.787.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.6971.4166.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7628.398.99
    Other Income17.6317.218.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3945.6017.17
    Interest1.401.461.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9944.1415.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.9944.1415.52
    Tax12.2411.517.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.7532.637.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.7532.637.53
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3411.262.60
    Diluted EPS12.3411.262.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3411.262.60
    Diluted EPS12.3411.262.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Drilling #Jindal Drilling Industries #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
