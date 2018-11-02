Jindal Drilling Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.01 crore, up 29.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 51.01 crore in September 2018 up 29.3% from Rs. 39.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in September 2018 up 415.93% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.18 crore in September 2018 up 222.87% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2017.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2017.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 123.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.