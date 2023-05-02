Jindal Drilling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore in March 2023 down 1.2% from Rs. 104.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2023 down 23.25% from Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 13.01% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.