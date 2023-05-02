 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Drilling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore in March 2023 down 1.2% from Rs. 104.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2023 down 23.25% from Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 13.01% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Drilling Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.27 138.24 104.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.27 138.24 104.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.43 19.84 15.96
Depreciation 15.52 15.72 15.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.53 73.49 47.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.79 29.19 25.76
Other Income 4.69 7.36 8.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.48 36.55 33.86
Interest 3.20 1.93 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.28 34.62 31.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.28 34.62 31.48
Tax 6.36 9.08 8.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.92 25.54 23.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.92 25.54 23.35
Equity Share Capital 14.49 14.49 14.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 8.81 8.06
Diluted EPS 6.18 8.81 8.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 8.81 8.06
Diluted EPS 6.18 8.81 8.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited