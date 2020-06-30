Jindal Drilling Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore, up 79.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore in March 2020 up 79.78% from Rs. 50.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2020 up 92.3% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.32 crore in March 2020 up 247.31% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2019.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 72.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.93% returns over the last 6 months and -27.63% over the last 12 months.