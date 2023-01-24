 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Drilling Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2022 up 7.18% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Drilling Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.24 137.95 115.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.24 137.95 115.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.84 19.72 17.88
Depreciation 15.72 15.78 11.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.49 70.69 68.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 31.76 17.11
Other Income 7.36 17.63 11.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.55 49.39 28.27
Interest 1.93 1.40 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.62 47.99 26.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.62 47.99 26.61
Tax 9.08 12.24 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.54 35.75 23.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.54 35.75 23.83
Equity Share Capital 14.49 14.49 14.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.81 12.34 8.22
Diluted EPS 8.81 12.34 8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.81 12.34 8.22
Diluted EPS 8.81 12.34 8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited