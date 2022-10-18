 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Drilling Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 100.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in September 2022 up 784.12% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 159.13% from Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 310.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 95.44% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Drilling Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.95 132.71 100.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.95 132.71 100.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.72 17.13 17.16
Depreciation 15.78 15.78 7.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.69 71.41 66.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.76 28.39 8.99
Other Income 17.63 17.21 8.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.39 45.60 17.17
Interest 1.40 1.46 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.99 44.14 15.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.99 44.14 15.52
Tax 12.24 11.51 7.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.75 32.63 7.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.75 32.63 7.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.01 -2.51 -3.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.74 30.12 3.59
Equity Share Capital 14.49 14.49 14.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.95 10.39 1.24
Diluted EPS 10.95 10.39 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.95 10.39 1.24
Diluted EPS 10.95 10.39 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:33 am
