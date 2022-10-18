Jindal Drilling Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 100.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in September 2022 up 784.12% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 159.13% from Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 310.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 95.44% over the last 12 months.