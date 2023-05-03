Jindal Drilling Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore in March 2023 down 1.2% from Rs. 104.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2023 down 46.9% from Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 13.01% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.
Jindal Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in March 2022.
|Jindal Drilling shares closed at 283.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and 28.65% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Drilling Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.27
|138.24
|104.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.27
|138.24
|104.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.43
|19.84
|15.96
|Depreciation
|15.52
|15.72
|15.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.53
|73.49
|47.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.79
|29.19
|25.76
|Other Income
|4.69
|7.36
|8.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.48
|36.55
|33.86
|Interest
|3.20
|1.93
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.28
|34.62
|31.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.28
|34.62
|31.48
|Tax
|6.36
|9.08
|8.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.92
|25.54
|23.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.92
|25.54
|23.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.74
|-0.67
|-4.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.18
|24.87
|19.17
|Equity Share Capital
|14.49
|14.49
|14.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.51
|8.58
|6.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|8.58
|6.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.51
|8.58
|6.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|8.58
|6.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited