    Jindal Drilling Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore in March 2023 down 1.2% from Rs. 104.52 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2023 down 46.9% from Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 13.01% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.
    Jindal Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in March 2022.Jindal Drilling shares closed at 283.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and 28.65% over the last 12 months.
    Jindal Drilling Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.27138.24104.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.27138.24104.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4319.8415.96
    Depreciation15.5215.7215.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.5373.4947.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7929.1925.76
    Other Income4.697.368.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4836.5533.86
    Interest3.201.932.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2834.6231.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.2834.6231.48
    Tax6.369.088.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9225.5423.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9225.5423.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.74-0.67-4.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.1824.8719.17
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.518.586.61
    Diluted EPS3.518.586.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.518.586.61
    Diluted EPS3.518.586.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

