 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Drilling Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.71 crore, up 33.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.71 crore in June 2022 up 33.62% from Rs. 99.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2022 up 315.45% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.38 crore in June 2022 up 163.55% from Rs. 23.29 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2021.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 191.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 39.95% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Drilling Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.71 104.52 99.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.71 104.52 99.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.13 15.96 15.86
Depreciation 15.78 15.57 7.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.41 47.23 64.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.39 25.76 10.78
Other Income 17.21 8.10 4.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.60 33.86 15.32
Interest 1.46 2.38 2.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.14 31.48 13.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.14 31.48 13.16
Tax 11.51 8.13 3.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.63 23.35 9.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.63 23.35 9.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.51 -4.18 -2.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.12 19.17 7.25
Equity Share Capital 14.49 14.49 14.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.39 6.61 2.50
Diluted EPS 10.39 6.61 2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.39 6.61 2.50
Diluted EPS 10.39 6.61 2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Drilling #Jindal Drilling Industries #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.