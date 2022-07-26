Jindal Drilling Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.71 crore, up 33.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.71 crore in June 2022 up 33.62% from Rs. 99.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2022 up 315.45% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.38 crore in June 2022 up 163.55% from Rs. 23.29 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2021.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 191.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 39.95% over the last 12 months.