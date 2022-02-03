Jindal Drilling Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.79 crore, up 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.79 crore in December 2021 up 1.75% from Rs. 113.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021 up 309.35% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2021 up 249.3% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.68 in December 2020.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 179.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.90% returns over the last 6 months and 113.69% over the last 12 months.