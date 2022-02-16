Jindal Cotex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 71.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2021 down 71.4% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2021 up 4829.37% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 104.03% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Cotex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Jindal Cotex shares closed at 4.55 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)