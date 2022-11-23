Jindal Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 66.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 66.45% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 91.39% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 91.49% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
Jindal Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.
|Jindal Capital shares closed at 24.60 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.71% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.87
|2.00
|2.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.87
|2.00
|2.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|2.03
|1.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.63
|-0.58
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.12
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.39
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.39
|0.46
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.39
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.39
|0.46
|Tax
|--
|0.10
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.29
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.29
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.40
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.40
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.40
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.40
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited