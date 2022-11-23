Jindal Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 66.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 66.45% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 91.39% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 91.49% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.