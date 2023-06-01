Jindal Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 55.7% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 12.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
Jindal Capital shares closed at 21.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|1.02
|2.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.02
|2.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.75
|2.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.14
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.05
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.06
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.06
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.06
|-0.12
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.06
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.06
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited