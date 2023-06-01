English
    Jindal Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 55.7% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 12.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Capital shares closed at 21.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.091.022.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.091.022.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.752.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.710.14-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.13
    Depreciation0.000.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.05-0.13
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.06-0.12
    Interest0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.06-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.06-0.12
    Tax-0.01--0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.06-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.06-0.23
    Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.08-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.360.08-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.08-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.360.08-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm