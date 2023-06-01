Jindal Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 55.7% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 12.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 21.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.