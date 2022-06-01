Jindal Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 70.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 70.51% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
Jindal Capital shares closed at 26.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 73.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.45
|1.20
|1.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.45
|1.20
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.47
|0.60
|2.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.52
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.03
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.03
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.12
|Tax
|0.10
|--
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.03
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.03
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.04
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.04
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.04
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.04
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited