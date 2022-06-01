Jindal Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 70.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 70.51% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 26.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 73.18% over the last 12 months.