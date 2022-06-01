 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 70.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 70.51% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 26.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 73.18% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.45 1.20 1.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.45 1.20 1.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.47 0.60 2.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 0.52 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.03 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.03 0.12
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.03 0.12
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.03 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.03 0.12
Tax 0.10 -- 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.03 -0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.03 -0.11
Equity Share Capital 7.21 7.21 7.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 0.04 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.32 0.04 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 0.04 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.32 0.04 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:18 pm
