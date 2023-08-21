Jindal Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 77.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 77.92% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 8.81% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 22.57 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -1.01% over the last 12 months.