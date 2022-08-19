Jindal Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 16.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 21.95 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.32% returns over the last 6 months and 38.92% over the last 12 months.