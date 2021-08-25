Jindal Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in June 2021 up 7.98% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 48.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Jindal Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 13.60 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.11% returns over the last 6 months and 186.32% over the last 12 months.