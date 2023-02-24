Jindal Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 92.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.