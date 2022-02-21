Jindal Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 230.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2021 up 230.41% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 68.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 31.50 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 120.28% returns over the last 6 months and 253.93% over the last 12 months.