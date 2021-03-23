Jindal Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 91.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 91.4% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 372.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 12.87 on March 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 157.40% returns over the last 6 months and 221.75% over the last 12 months.