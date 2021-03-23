English
Jindal Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 91.4% Y-o-Y

March 23, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 91.4% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 372.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 12.87 on March 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 157.40% returns over the last 6 months and 221.75% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.362.064.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.362.064.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.611.403.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.440.360.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.040.03
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.230.02
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.230.02
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.230.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.090.230.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.230.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.230.02
Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.310.03
Diluted EPS0.130.310.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.310.03
Diluted EPS0.130.310.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Jindal Capital #Results
first published: Mar 23, 2021 10:33 pm

