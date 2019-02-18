Jindal Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 26.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2018 down 26.09% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 211.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 6.30 on February 14, 2019 (BSE)