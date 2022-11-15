JIM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 242.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 242.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)