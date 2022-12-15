JIM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 242.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 242.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
|
|Jyot International Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.81
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.81
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.22
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.59
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|0.76
|0.17
|Interest
|0.77
|0.73
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.07
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.07
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited