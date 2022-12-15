English
    JIM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 242.49% Y-o-Y

    December 15, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 242.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Jyot International Marketing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.770.810.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.770.810.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.220.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.590.12
    Other Income0.170.160.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.760.760.17
    Interest0.770.730.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.030.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.030.03
    Tax--0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.020.02
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.070.01
    Diluted EPS--0.070.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.070.01
    Diluted EPS--0.070.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

