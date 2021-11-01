JIM Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 29.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 29.98% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 350% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

JIM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)