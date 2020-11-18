JIM Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 408.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2020 up 408.08% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 1200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

JIM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)