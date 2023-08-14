JIM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 11.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

JIM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

