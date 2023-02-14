JIM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 119.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.