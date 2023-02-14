 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JIM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 119.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Jyot International Marketing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 0.77 0.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 0.77 0.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.18 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 0.58 0.42
Other Income 0.18 0.17 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 0.76 0.47
Interest 0.75 0.77 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.02 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.02 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.02 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.02 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 3.12 3.12 3.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.05 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.04 -- -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.05 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.04 -- -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited