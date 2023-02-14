JIM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 119.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

JIM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)