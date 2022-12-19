English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Webinar @8pm today: TRADING OPTIONS ON BITCOIN AND ETHEREUM; Speaker Pankaj Balani, CEO & Co-founder, Delta Exchange.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JIM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 242.45% Y-o-Y

    December 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 242.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 867.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)

    Jyot International Marketing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.770.810.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.770.810.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.240.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.560.11
    Other Income0.1714.360.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.6614.930.16
    Interest0.770.730.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.1114.200.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.1114.200.02
    Tax0.001.410.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.1112.790.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.1112.790.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.1112.790.01
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.3540.970.05
    Diluted EPS--40.97--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.3540.970.05
    Diluted EPS--40.97--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jim #Jyot International Marketing #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am