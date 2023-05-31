JIM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 105.94% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 52.1% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.
|Jyot International Marketing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.82
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.82
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.23
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.58
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.20
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.77
|1.67
|Interest
|0.83
|0.75
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.94
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.07
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.07
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.07
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.07
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
