    JIM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 105.94% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 52.1% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

    JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)

    Jyot International Marketing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.960.820.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.960.820.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.230.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.580.73
    Other Income0.180.200.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.800.771.67
    Interest0.830.750.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.020.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.020.94
    Tax0.02--0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.020.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.020.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.050.020.84
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.072.70
    Diluted EPS-0.160.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.072.70
    Diluted EPS-0.160.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Jim #Jyot International Marketing #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm