JIM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 140.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 140.09% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 2537.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022 up 351.35% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

JIM EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

