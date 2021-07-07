JIM Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 3.89% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 40.65% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021 up 236.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)