JIM Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 403.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 403.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2022 up 168194.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.93 crore in June 2022 up 9853.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

JIM EPS has increased to Rs. 40.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)

Jyot International Marketing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.81 0.91 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.81 0.91 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.18 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 0.73 0.09
Other Income 14.36 0.95 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.93 1.67 0.15
Interest 0.73 0.74 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.20 0.94 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.20 0.94 0.01
Tax 1.41 0.09 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.79 0.84 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.79 0.84 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.79 0.84 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.12 3.12 3.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.97 2.70 0.02
Diluted EPS 40.97 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.97 2.70 0.02
Diluted EPS 40.97 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
