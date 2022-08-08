JIM Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 403.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 403.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2022 up 168194.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.93 crore in June 2022 up 9853.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

JIM EPS has increased to Rs. 40.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)