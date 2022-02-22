JIM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 435.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2021 up 435.14% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 249.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)