JIM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 435.14% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2021 up 435.14% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 249.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
JIM shares closed at 0.00 on March 25, 2019 (BSE)
|Jyot International Marketing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.22
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.22
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.11
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.16
|0.06
|Interest
|0.53
|0.14
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited