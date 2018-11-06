JIK Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 7.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2018 down 7.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018 up 14.85% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2017.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.35 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.